Recovery from COVID-19 may give immunity lasting for "years"

Posting this as food for thought, its an item based on a relatively small study that is not peer-reviewed and not even in a scientific journal!

So, with all the caveats out of the way:
  • Eight months after infection, most people who have recovered still have enough immune cells to fend off the virus and prevent illness, the new data show. 
  • A slow rate of decline in the short term suggests, happily, that these cells may persist in the body for a very, very long time to come.
  • "That amount of memory would likely prevent the vast majority of people from getting hospitalized disease, severe disease, for many years," said Shane Crotty, a virologist at the La Jolla Institute of Immunology who co-led the new study.
Here is the link for a little more. NYT (may be gated)  




