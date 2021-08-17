Redbook sales for the current week YoY comes in at 15.0% versus 16.2% last week

Weekly Redbook sales for the week of August 14





The data can be quite volatile. Nevertheless, it adds to the negative retail data today.





In earnings news, Walmart and Home Depot reported earnings earlier today. Home Depot fell after the company said fewer companies visited its store during the second quarter as pandemic fueled do-it-yourself projects tapered off. Walmart did announce better earnings and revenues although online sales were lower than expectations. The stock is currently near unchanged in premarket trading.





S&P futures are down -21.0 points. Dow futures are down -187 points, and the NASDAQ futures are now down -95 points in premarket trading.





The weekly Redbook sales year on year came in at 15.0% versus 16.2% last week. The most recent cycle high came in at 19.4% during the week of July 3. the low for July came in at 14.0%.