Regeneron said COVID-19 combination it is developing prevented and treated the infection in animals testing
Reuters with the news from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals on Monday
- The firm say that the COVID-19 antibody drug combination it is developing both prevented and treated the disease in rhesus macaques and hamsters
- adding to hope that it might work for people
- U.S. biotech company said in the animal study, which has not yet been peer reviewed, that the cocktail of two monoclonal antibodies was able to "almost completely block establishment of virus infection.
Bolding above is mine