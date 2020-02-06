Remember Hyundai shutting down all production? S&P now warn on supply chain disruption

Way back n Tuesday Hyundai announced the halt to production, first one lie:

Then all Korea:
S&P Global Ratings now warning that steps taken to limit the spread of coronavirus in China will disrupt the global auto supply chain 
  • "We estimate the current two-week production shutdown imposed in the Chinese province of Hubei will knock 2 per cent to 4 per cent off total annual production in the region, which is home to about 9 per cent of the total Chinese auto production"
  • up to a half of Chinese auto and auto-parts production could be hit if China extends shutdowns outside Hubei to control the spread of the virus
  • S&P identified Volkswagen as the company with the largest exposure to China
S&P info via the FT 


