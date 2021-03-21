Remember when everyone on Earth bought toilet paper? TRY is nothing like that today.

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Welcome to the new forex week from Asia and the big news that the Turkish president sacked the governor of the central bank over the weekend. 

The Turkish lira has been trashed ... from earlier:
Overflow into major FX was characterised by flows to yen and the USD: 
How long can a minor EM issue impact major FX? Not too long. USD/JPY has now covered its gap. 

TRY remains heavy though:

