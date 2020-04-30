Remember....Adam Button is scheduled to speak at ForexAnalytix event shortly

Subscription Confirmed!
Must Read
Technical Analysis
-
EURUSD runs higher (dollar heading lower). The month end fixing and technicals in play.
-
PS. GBPUSD moves above resistance
-
GBPUSD higher on the day but can the price extend above the next key target area
-
EURUSD falls to test 100 and 200 hour MAs
-
AUDUSD tumbles lower after stalling near 100 day moving average
Forex Orders
Central Banks
-
Fed expanding scope, eligibility of Main Street loan program
-
Lagarde and VP Luis de Guindos Q&A highlights (continuous)
-
Watch the ECB press conference LIVE here
-
ECB leaves key rates unchanged, no change to PEPP size of €750 billion
-
BOJ's Kuroda: Will aim to create a scheme to aid funding for small firms