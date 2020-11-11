Remembering and honoring all veterans this day
On 11:11 on November 11Armistice Day is commemorated every year on 11 November to mark the armistice signed between the Allies of World War I and Germany at Compiègne, France at 5:45 am, for the cessation of hostilities on the Western Front of World War I, which took effect at eleven o'clock in the morning-the "eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month" of 1918. In the US the day is called Veterans Day.
In my state of Arizona, in a town called Anthem their is a monument dedicated to honor the service and sacrifice of our country's armed forces. It consists of five pillars of differing heights with a large hole drilled through each at a precise angle.
- The five pillars represent the unity of the five branches of the United States military serving steadfast together.
- Staggered in size with their appropriate military seal placements on each pillar, the pillars are arranged in Department of Defense order of precedence.
- At precisely 11:11 a.m. each Veterans Day (Nov. 11), the sun's rays pass through the ellipses of the five Armed Services pillars to form a solar spotlight on the glass mosaic of The Great Seal of the United States.
- The brick pavers within the Circle of Honor are inscribed with the names of U.S. servicemen and women, symbolizing the 'support' for the Armed Forces. The pavers are red, the pillars are white, and the sky is blue to represent America's flag.
- The circle, flanked by two "Soldier Rows," represents an unbreakable border.
This is what it looks like.
To all who fought and died for freedom, today I/we honor you. Thank you for your service.