Remembering and honoring all veterans this day

On 11:11 on November 11





In my state of Arizona, in a town called Anthem their is a monument dedicated to honor the service and sacrifice of our country's armed forces. It consists of five pillars of differing heights with a large hole drilled through each at a precise angle.





The five pillars represent the unity of the five branches of the United States military serving steadfast together.

Staggered in size with their appropriate military seal placements on each pillar, the pillars are arranged in Department of Defense order of precedence.

At precisely 11:11 a.m. each Veterans Day (Nov. 11), the sun's rays pass through the ellipses of the five Armed Services pillars to form a solar spotlight on the glass mosaic of The Great Seal of the United States.

The brick pavers within the Circle of Honor are inscribed with the names of U.S. servicemen and women, symbolizing the 'support' for the Armed Forces. The pavers are red, the pillars are white, and the sky is blue to represent America's flag.

The circle, flanked by two "Soldier Rows," represents an unbreakable border. This is what it looks like.





