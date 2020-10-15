Remesivir has little effect on COVID mortality - WHO study

The FT cites a study from the World Health Organization

Shares of Gilead down about 20 cents on the headline, which is just crossing.





The results are from the WHO's solidarity trial and studied 11,266 hospitalized patients. It "found that none of the treatments "substantially affected mortality" or reduced the need to ventilate patients."





The FT reports that it has seen a copy of the study that also said other publicized treatments didn't reduce mortality and had little effect on how long patients stayed in hospital.





"These remdesivir, hydroxychloroquine, lopinavir and interferon regimens appeared to have little effect on in-hospital mortality," the study found.

Gilead disputed the results.





"The emerging data appear inconsistent with more robust evidence from multiple randomized, controlled studies validating the clinical benefit of [remdesivir]," they told the FT.





