Reminder: A week-long Chinese holiday starts on Tuesday

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

That could make for a quiet week next week

The US leak about Chinese investment limits is a bit of a dirty trick because of the timing of trading next week.

Chinese markets are open Monday then close until the following week. That will leave traders in a jam and surely scare away some of those on the long side.

The Shanghai Composite made some headway after the drop in early August but last week it formed a double top and it was already headed lower before the latest headlines.
That could make for a quiet week next week

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose