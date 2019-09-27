Reminder: A week-long Chinese holiday starts on Tuesday

That could make for a quiet week next week

The US leak about Chinese investment limits is a bit of a dirty trick because of the timing of trading next week.





Chinese markets are open Monday then close until the following week. That will leave traders in a jam and surely scare away some of those on the long side.







The Shanghai Composite made some headway after the drop in early August but last week it formed a double top and it was already headed lower before the latest headlines.







