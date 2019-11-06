Reminder: Australia's performance of construction index for October will be released

AiG performance of construction index for October 2019

As a reminder, the AiG performance of construction index for October will be released at 4:30 PM ET/2130 GMT. There is no estimate. The September index came in at 42.6











The low reading for the year was at 39.1 in July. The high reached 45.6 in March. The July low was the lowest since June 2013. A reading above 50 indicates expansion while a reading below

that level is indicative of a contracting construction industry. The index has been below the 50 level since August 2018.