Reminder: BOE monetary policy decision today is at 0700 GMT

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The BOE rescheduled the decision to 0700 GMT from 1200 GMT previously

BOE
The move is to avoid a clashing statement with UK finance minister, Rishi Sunak, who is expected to announce further support measures for the economy later today.

But the rescheduling does not change expectations going into the meeting, with the BOE expected to expand its QE facility by somewhere along the lines of £50 to £200 billion - consensus is £100 billion - to provide more economic support.

The pressure is growing on negative rates but I wouldn't expect the BOE to surprise with that as they will surely prefer to better prepare the market for that.

