Reminder: China to begin its annual NPC meeting later in the week

China's biggest political meeting will take place after a two-month delay





The big focus as we look to this meeting will be how China will want to go about interpreting their economic achievements for the year.









There have been numerous chatter that China will be dropping its GDP growth target and focus more on the "big picture" economic goal i.e. to build a moderately prosperous society (defeating poverty), as they review their latest five-year plan.





In any case, I reckon we can expect China to reaffirm their pledge to bolster the economy and also to help smaller businesses in combating the fallout from the virus outbreak.







We may not see an explicit mention of what this economic growth target/achievement may be this year but if there's anything you can bet on, is that China will hit it regardless. Or at least that is what the numbers or interpretation will tell us at the end of the day.

The National People's Congress will kick off on 22 May and usually lasts for about ten days as lawmakers seek to discuss and pass an array of legislative measures.