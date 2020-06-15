Reminder: EU, UK leaders set to discuss Brexit later today
UK prime minister Boris Johnson will be in a call with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen later in the day
- UK and EU heads to meet June 15 to try to break the Brexit trade talk deadlock
- UK, EU leaders high-level call scheduled for 1230 GMT on 15 June
In case you missed the headlines from last week (⬆️). The meeting call is scheduled for 1230 GMT later today so just be mindful in case we hear of anything relevant.
The latest developments is that the EU has resigned to the fact that the UK will not extend the transition period but have kept negotiations open until October.
Meanwhile, on the UK side of things, cross-party lawmakers are planning to try and get the government to extend the transition period beyond the end of this year (a sense of déjà vu) but with the Tories holding a majority this time, that proposal is unlikely to succeed.