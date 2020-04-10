Reminder: G20 energy ministers meeting scheduled to start at 1200 GMT

Oil headlines will be the main thing to watch today





OPEC+ members have called for international producers to rally on their side but at this stage, there's no real certainty about what could happen next given the twist yesterday.





Either way, don't expect any output cuts agreed to compensate for the loss of demand due to the economic shutdowns globally at the moment.





Whatever we are seeing will just help to ease the bleeding but the longer the global economic situation continues in this fashion, the weight of the supply glut will continue to grow heavier for oil prices. WTI crude fell by 9% yesterday , closing near the lows at $22.76.



