Reminder: It is a long weekend in most parts of Europe

Key markets in Europe will be closed today

This will be in observance of Pentecost/Whit Monday. Of note, German, French, and Swiss markets will be closed but London will be open so at least there's that.





But in any case, we may be in for a more quiet session as the market continues to waver so far on the day with major currencies little changed. US futures were mixed earlier but are holding a a slight advance ahead of European morning trade later.