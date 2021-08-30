Reminder: It is a UK holiday today

London markets are closed in observance of the summer bank holiday

It is a long weekend in the UK, so that may add to some quieter and light trading in Europe. That said, be wary that we could see some extension to the post-Powell sentiment from Friday i.e. risk trades pushing higher and the dollar more on defensive.

For now, things are keeping calmer but there are some interesting levels to note for the greenback with EUR/USD contesting resistance around 1.1800-05 and USD/JPY hovering just above its 100-day moving average, seen at 109.64.
