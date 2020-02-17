Reminder: It is a US holiday today

US markets are closed in observance of President's Day





Coronavirus headlines progressed as per the usual, without any overwhelming surprises - for now at least - and the market is keeping a more steady footing today.





However, with the absence of Wall Street to really guide the way, just be wary that we could be in for a more sluggish and slower start to the week amid some lingering doubts about the global economy (from the virus outbreak) as well as thinner liquidity conditions.





The market snapped three consecutive Fridays of risk aversion at the end of last week ahead of the long weekend in the US and investors are certainly feeling vindicated right now.