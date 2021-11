The weekly initial jobless claims report is brought forward to today





There will be no economic releases as well, so that means the data for tomorrow i.e. weekly initial jobless claims, is brought forward to today.





That will keep things a bit more interesting alongside US CPI data later.





US markets will be partially closed tomorrow in observance of Veteran's Day, with stocks to remain open but bonds closed for the day. Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.