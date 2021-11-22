Reminder: It will be a bit of a shorter trading week

The Thanksgiving holiday in the US falls on Thursday

And with all the major data flow to hit on Wednesday, there won't be much to really observe on Friday as well - not least with many North American traders likely to take an extended break through to the weekend as well.

As such, expect most of the key market narratives to try and sort itself out over the next few days before we get into a bit of a lull and uninspiring last two days of the week. Or at least that is what should be on the cards but we'll see.



