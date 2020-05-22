Reminder: It will be a long weekend in the UK and US

Monday is a holiday for the UK and US







See here for global coronavirus case data

In any case, just be mindful of this as it could lead to more prominent position covering in the session ahead and also thinner liquidity conditions at the start of trading next week.

As such, UK and US markets will be closed and reopen only on Tuesday - with the NYSE also set to reopen its trading floor to a limited number of traders after two months of full electronic trading amid the coronavirus outbreak.