Reminder: It will be a long weekend in the UK and US
Monday is a holiday for the UK and USAs such, UK and US markets will be closed and reopen only on Tuesday - with the NYSE also set to reopen its trading floor to a limited number of traders after two months of full electronic trading amid the coronavirus outbreak.
In any case, just be mindful of this as it could lead to more prominent position covering in the session ahead and also thinner liquidity conditions at the start of trading next week.