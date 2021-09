China was closed for a holiday on Monday is again closed today.

On Monday the Evergrande fears were expressed through HK markets, equities there were hit hard, Evergande shares themselves and the property sector fared the worst.





'Contagion' fears were a factor driving US stocks down on Monday.

ForexLive Americas FX news wrap: Bruising day for stocks boosts yen Stay tuned for HK markets again today. Tomorrow, Wednesday, there will be a bit of a twist in the tale with HK closed for its holiday and mainland China markets recommencing trade.