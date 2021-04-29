Reminder - its (not really) a Japan market holiday today (but sort of is)
Japan was closed for a holiday on Thursday (i.e. yesterday) and is closed for holidays from Saturday (tomorrow) to Wednesday (next week), so from May 1 to 5, inclusive.Today, Friday 30 April 2021, markets are open but there will be a holiday mood in the air.
Just a heads up.
Also, China is out on holidays also from May 1 to 5.
If it is quiet there is always the opportunity to talk shit about what Fed Chair Powell may or may not say at Jackson Hole in
4
months
time.
Jackson Hole is in August and the chatterers are already hot on the rumour that Powell will signal a taper in Q4. Settle in for four months of this ahead! LOL.