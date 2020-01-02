Reminder: Japanese markets are still closed for the rest of the week

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

That is exacerbating the poorer liquidity conditions

But Chinese markets are open and so far equities are getting a more solid boost after China announced a 50 bps cut to its RRR over the weekend. Some related headlines on that and about what to be wary of during thinner market conditions:ForexLive


