Reminder: OPEC+ JMMC meeting will take place later today

The meeting is scheduled for 1400 GMT





That said, the meeting today is likely just to reaffirm the bloc's commitment to production cuts and to assess the compliance over the past two months.







The July compliance is slated to be at around 95% to 97% - down from 107% in June - but it shouldn't be much of a problem all things considered, especially since oil prices are holding at more favourable levels (at least from the bloc's perception).

But just take note that with all things OPEC+ related, there's a likelihood it could be delayed for a few minutes or hours and what not. So, it will happen when it happens.