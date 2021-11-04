Reminder: OPEC+ to meet later today

But no change to output policy is expected





Despite calls by the US to loosen the taps, OPEC+ is almost certainly not going to budge with their plan to raise output by 400k bpd. The bloc has maintained a consistent message in outlining that pandemic risks are not over yet and they are also arguably not going to overreact to the global energy crisis - at least for the time being.





Oil is down 0.5% to on the day currently to $80.49 after the drop yesterday, with support seen around the $80 mark for now. This comes after a period of back and forth consolidation after testing the recent highs close to $85.



