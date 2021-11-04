Reminder: OPEC+ to meet later today

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

But no change to output policy is expected

OPEC
Despite calls by the US to loosen the taps, OPEC+ is almost certainly not going to budge with their plan to raise output by 400k bpd. The bloc has maintained a consistent message in outlining that pandemic risks are not over yet and they are also arguably not going to overreact to the global energy crisis - at least for the time being.

Oil is down 0.5% to on the day currently to $80.49 after the drop yesterday, with support seen around the $80 mark for now. This comes after a period of back and forth consolidation after testing the recent highs close to $85.

I'd still argue that the fundamentals are siding with a push higher over the medium-term but as mentioned earlier in the week and yesterday here, a flush lower is arguably healthy in building a better foundation for a more robust rally in the weeks/months to come.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose