Reminder: Post-Brexit trade negotiations set to resume again next week

Here we go again..





See here for global coronavirus case data The resumption of talks at the end of last month were not really too fruitful (⬆) and the latest headlines from the EU camp also were also not that cordial to say the least.





So far, both sides have been mum about the next round of negotiations - in which the schedule just says that it will begin on the week of 11 May.





In any case, don't hold your breath for anything groundbreaking or substantially positive. It will come as a major surprise to anyone if that actually does happen.





Both sides are still holding firm on their respective red lines and as per usual Brexit drama, everything will boil down to the last minute. After negotiations next week, there's going to be another round scheduled for the week of 1 June.





For the pound, just be wary in case these headlines begin to have an impact on the currency over the next few weeks ahead of the June deadline for an extension.





Update: Just as this is posted, the UK has published the agenda for talks next week. They are to take place from 1400 GMT on Monday all the way through to 1115 GMT on Friday.



