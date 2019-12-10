Reminder: Some hefty option orders at the 10 AM NY cut today

EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD in play

There are a number of hefty option expires at the 10 AM NY cut. That could influence trading as time value is eroded into settlement or it can also lead to sharp moves as traders scramble to hedge positions. The important thing to realize is be alert.





EURUSD: Current price 1.1076

1.1065, EU 591M



1.1070, EU 1.8B



1.1100, EU 616M

1.1120, EU 576M USDJPY: Current price 108.64. 107.90, $550M

108.00, $1.2B



108.50, $411M



108.60, $888M

108.65, $585M



109.00, $2.5B



109.15, $541M

GBPUSD: Current price 1.3175 1.3070, GBP383M



1.3080, GBP841M

1.3100, GBP263M

1.3150, GBP629M

If there is a large position - like 1.8B of EURUSD at 1.1070 - having the price at 1.0170 at expiration is the best case scenario for option sellers. If the price starts to move away from the strike price, traders who are short, may choose to start to hedge their positions (they don't have to). That could cause increased volatility. For a pair like the EURUSD today, if the EURUSD moves higher and away from the 1.1070 level, calls increase in value. So call sellers MAY have to buy back their options or hedge their position by buying EURUSD if it starts to get away.



The problem is it is hard to predict what the exposed traders might do. However, it is wise to understand what may be in play.





Options expire at 10 AM ET.