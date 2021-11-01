Reminder: The clocks went back in Europe over the weekend

Daylight savings ended in Europe on Sunday





The clock goes back by one hour for winter, so just be reminded of that as generally this means that economic data releases from the region will be out an hour later for other parts of the world without daylight savings.





Europe has had a long debate on whether to scrap daylight savings entirely but so far there hasn't been any concrete changes made as of yet.





In any case, also just take note that it will also be a bank holiday in France and Italy today.