Reminder: The long weekend in Europe continues to Monday next week

European markets will be closed on next Monday as well





It will also be a holiday in Australia, New Zealand, and China so expect the Asian and European trading sessions to be extremely quiet with liquidity conditions severely impacted.





Besides that, just take note that US markets will return on Monday next week. Technically, Treasuries are open for a half-day today but amid holiday-thin liquidity, we are likely to see "proper" moves take place next Monday instead.





However, with non-farm payrolls posing a risk, there is an off-chance to see exacerbated moves in response to any major surprises in the data today.