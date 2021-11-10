Reminder: The US bond market is closed tomorrow
That will keep things interesting
The bond market is in charge at the time as the current data battles with the Fed's ongoing assertions that inflation is temporary.
However tomorrow is the Veteran's Day holiday. It's not a full holiday as FX and commodity markets will be open but bonds will be closed.
That will make for an interesting trading day.
With the holiday, the US economic calendar is also bare and I wouldn't expect any Fed speakers to pop up.