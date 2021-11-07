Reminder - US and Canadian clocks wound back an hour on Sunday end of daylight saving

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

If you are a trader of North American exchanges you may have to adjust your local start/finish times to account for the timezone change. 

Spent the weekend printing hours instead of dollars:





