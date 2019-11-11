Reminder: US and Canadian holiday today

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The bond market is closed

A secondary reminder after Eamonn's one earlier today here, so expect lighter and thinner trading conditions to prevail in the session ahead.

The stock market will be open though and with risk trades on the defensive, S&P 500 futures are down by 0.4% currently:

E-minis 11-11

