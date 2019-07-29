Reminder: US-China face-to-face trade talks set to resume this week

It will be the first face-to-face meeting between both sides on trade since the G20 summit in Osaka





The meeting this week in Shanghai is scheduled for 30-31 July.











As such, it will likely end with small-scale agreements such as agricultural purchases from China and US choosing to relax restrictions on Huawei further. Thereafter, we should see further negotiations continue in Washington over the next few weeks.





At the end of the day, the more structural issues need to be addressed and any significant deal will depend on the willingness of both sides to change their red lines. But as Trump highlighted on Friday, China may not be in such a rush to reach a compromise for now

But if you're hoping for a massive breakthrough to follow, don't hold your breath. This is merely the first step to get things back on track more than anything else.