Rep Hoyer (D-Maryland) on CNBC: We need a stimulus package

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Speaking on CNBC

  • We are prepared to go ahead on serious negotiations
  • the most mismanaged government in this whole process has been the federal government
  • administration said states should go bankrupt which is an absurd recommendation
  • emergency unemployment insurance is essential. If he wants to negotiate a new settlement fine put it it on the table
  • The administration for 2 months has created this crisis that we are facing at the end of the month
  • The negotiations are late but it is never too late to do the right thing
  • We will have to compromise to get something done.
  • We will have to lay off teachers, emergency responders, sanitation workers given the GOP plan
  • I have no idea if the Pres will sign or bill or not.  

