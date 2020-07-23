Coming Up!
Rep Hoyer (D-Maryland) on CNBC: We need a stimulus package
Speaking on CNBC
- We are prepared to go ahead on serious negotiations
- the most mismanaged government in this whole process has been the federal government
- administration said states should go bankrupt which is an absurd recommendation
- emergency unemployment insurance is essential. If he wants to negotiate a new settlement fine put it it on the table
- The administration for 2 months has created this crisis that we are facing at the end of the month
- The negotiations are late but it is never too late to do the right thing
- We will have to compromise to get something done.
- We will have to lay off teachers, emergency responders, sanitation workers given the GOP plan
- I have no idea if the Pres will sign or bill or not.
