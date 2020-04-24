Report that China has sent a medical team to North Korea to attend to Kim Jong Un
Reuters with the report citing "three people familiar with the situation."
- The sources declined to be identified given the sensitivity of the matter.
Chinese doctors along with officials are part of the team sent to NK
- delegation led by a senior member of the Chinese Communist Party's International Liaison Department left Beijing for North Korea on Thursday
Link to the Reuters piece for (a little) more.
---
Rumours circulated last concerning the health of Kim, everything from he was recuperating following cardiovascular surgery, to he was brain deed, to he was dead.
- Kim was last seen in public April 11.
- He missed NK test missile firings on April 14
- He missed the 'Day of the Sun" celebration of his grandfather and the country's founder, Kim Il Sung on April 15.
ps. I have seen tweets in the past hour saying he is, in fact, dead. Includes a pic of Kim lying in state, but it appears to be faked (at the very least unconfirmed).