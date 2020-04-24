Report that China has sent a medical team to North Korea to attend to Kim Jong Un

Reuters with the report citing "three people familiar with the situation."

  • The sources declined to be identified given the sensitivity of the matter.
Chinese doctors along with officials are part of the team sent to NK
  • delegation led by a senior member of the Chinese Communist Party's International Liaison Department left Beijing for North Korea on Thursday
Link to the Reuters piece for (a little) more. 
Rumours circulated last concerning the health of Kim, everything from he was recuperating following cardiovascular surgery, to he was brain deed, to he was dead.
  • Kim was last seen in public April 11. 
  • He missed NK test missile firings on April 14
  • He missed the 'Day of the Sun" celebration of his grandfather and the country's founder, Kim Il Sung on April 15.

ps. I have seen tweets in the past hour saying he is, in fact, dead. Includes a pic of Kim lying in state, but it appears to be faked (at the very least unconfirmed). 


See here for global coronavirus case data
