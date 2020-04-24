Report that China has sent a medical team to North Korea to attend to Kim Jong Un

Reuters with the report citing "three people familiar with the situation."

Chinese doctors along with officials are part of the team sent to NK

delegation led by a senior member of the Chinese Communist Party's International Liaison Department left Beijing for North Korea on Thursday

Rumours circulated last concerning the health of Kim, everything from he was recuperating following cardiovascular surgery, to he was brain deed, to he was dead.



Kim was last seen in public April 11.



He missed NK test missile firings on April 14



He missed the 'Day of the Sun" celebration of his grandfather and the country's founder, Kim Il Sung on April 15.











ps. I have seen tweets in the past hour saying he is, in fact, dead. Includes a pic of Kim lying in state, but it appears to be faked (at the very least unconfirmed).







