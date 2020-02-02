Report that under a hard Brexit Nissan would pull-out of Europe, ramp up in the UK

The Financial Times report that Nissan has drawn up a plan to pull out of mainland Europe if Brexit leads to tariffs on car exports

But will ramp up activity in the UK beleivingbelieving it can get 20% market share there





More:

would close its Barcelona van facility

stop manufacturing in France

Sunderland plant in the UK would be maintained

aim would be to steal market share from other carmakers in the UK if carmakers that import to Britain such as Ford and Volkswagen face tariffs that make their cars more expensive





