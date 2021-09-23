Reports dribbling in of losses realised by Evergrande shareholders

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

ArticleBody Chinese Estates, a Hong Kong property company 

  • reports are its sold 108m+ EV shares between August 30 and September 21
  • may sell all of its remaining holdings 
  • expected to record a HKD 9.6bn loss 

