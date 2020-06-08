Reports from Iraq a coalition aircraft has crash landed at Camp Taji Airbase

C-130 plane crash landed at the base north of Baghdad - unconfirmed at this stage

Sketchy details filtering out, this from an unnamed US official:
  • Coalition C-130 slid off the runway
  • no information damage or injuries yet
More:
  • US Air Force C-130
  • overshot the runway
  • crashed into a wall
  • structural damage to the plane and a small fire
  • 4 Service Members on the plane sustained "non-life-threatening injuries"
Also, news on a rocket landed in the perimeter of Baghdad International Airport
  • launched from an area to the south of the airport
  • no reported damages or casualties as yet

