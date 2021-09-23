Schumer: We have "agreement on a framework" to pay for US reconciliation package

This would be the $3.5 trillion plan





Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer says the White House and Congress have "an agreement on a framework" on the taxes to pay for the reconciliation package, according to reports.





This is a big step forward on the $3.5 trillion plan. That price tag is clearly going to come down and we don't know where Mnuchin and Sinema stand but it's clearly moving forward.





We'll wait for details here but it will be corporate tax hikes and tax hikes on those earning +$400,000.

