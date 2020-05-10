Reports of an Iranian navy war ship firing at one of its own - 40 dead or missing

Reports of an Iranian Navy Ship shooting another Iranian Navy vessel 

  • initial reports suggest the missile firing was a mistake
  • unconfirmed reports of 30 to 40 deaths
  • near the Gulf of Oman

These are rumours, incident on Sunday evening Reports of an Iranian Navy Ship shooting another Iranian Navy vessel started circulating social media Sunday evening

  • Iranian Navy Moudge Class frigate, fired upon an Iran Navy vessel named "Konarak" 
 The risk is there is more to this than being reported - but little concrete news as yet. 



