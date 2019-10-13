Reports of little progress in weekend Brexit talks - deal by Oct 31 looks unlikely

EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier suggested talks may have to continue beyond the leaders summit on Thursday

Citing lack of progress

The UK's proposals for the Irish border remained an "untested" risk

EU culd not consider the risk

A fresh "political impulse" is needed from UK PM Johnson for a deal to be struck this week.







GBP is lower in the early hours, circa 1.2608, down half a big figure or so from late Friday levels.



