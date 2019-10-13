Reports of little progress in weekend Brexit talks - deal by Oct 31 looks unlikely

EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier suggested talks may have to continue beyond the leaders summit on Thursday

  • Citing lack of progress
The UK's proposals for the Irish border remained an "untested" risk
  • EU culd not consider the risk
  • A fresh "political impulse" is needed from UK PM Johnson for a deal to be struck this week.

GBP is lower in the early hours, circa 1.2608, down half a big figure or so from late Friday levels. 

