Reports of little progress in weekend Brexit talks - deal by Oct 31 looks unlikely
EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier suggested talks may have to continue beyond the leaders summit on Thursday
- Citing lack of progress
The UK's proposals for the Irish border remained an "untested" risk
- EU culd not consider the risk
- A fresh "political impulse" is needed from UK PM Johnson for a deal to be struck this week.
GBP is lower in the early hours, circa 1.2608, down half a big figure or so from late Friday levels.