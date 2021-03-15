Reports that 3 people in Germany have died due to blood clots after AstraZeneca vaccine

Cerebral blood clots the reported cause of the three deaths in Germany

Terrible news if this is accurate.





No further details on this, trying to find more. If true its a risk negative of course, as least a knee-jerk response in markets.





Spain, Germany, France and Italy have all temporarily halted the rollout of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine - amongst other countries also.







UPDATE - still trying to get more on this and confirm. On the opposite side of the ledger is Canada is to approve use of the AZ vaccine for over 65s.





Also, AZ is not the only vaccine available for COVID-19



