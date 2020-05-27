Reports that China has expanded the scope of its Hong Kong security law

Reuters conveying reports that China has enhanced the scope of its draft national security legislation

to cover organisations as well as individuals

RTHK and the South China Morning Post reported "Mainland lawyers who have handled national security cases in the past say this change could bring not just individuals, but also organisations under the scope of the law," RTHK said.





Background to this is the draft legislation

could pave the way for mainland security agencies to open up branches in Hong Kong It targets secession, subversion, terrorism and foreign interference - terms that are increasingly used by authorities to describe last year's pro-democracy protests.

Even more likely to trigger US sanctions.

--

ps. While I refer to it as 'draft' legislation, it goes before the China parliament this week where its expected to be almost automatically accepted into law.











