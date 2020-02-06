Reports that China is to cut trade-war tariffs on some goods imported from the US by 50%, From Feb 14

China news - cuts to duties on imports from the US for some goods.

Reports via the major wires - more details to come.





To halve the added tariffs on $75bn of US goods

tariffs on some goods to go from 10% to 5%, some from 5 to 2.5% .... the tariffs imposed on Sep 1 last year to be cut



Yuan gaining.

AUD/JPY (risk barometer) catching a small bid:









China says hopes it and US can abide by agreed trade deal, implement it well

hopes it and US can work to boost market confidence, push bilateral trade development and world economic growth











