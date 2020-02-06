Reports that China is to cut trade-war tariffs on some goods imported from the US by 50%, From Feb 14

China news - cuts to duties on imports from the US for some goods.

Reports via the major wires - more details to come. 

  • To halve the added tariffs on $75bn of US goods
  • tariffs on some goods to go from 10% to 5%, some from 5 to 2.5% .... the tariffs imposed on Sep 1 last year to be cut 
Yuan gaining.
AUD/JPY (risk barometer) catching a small bid:

  • China says hopes it and US can abide by agreed trade deal, implement it well
  • hopes it and US can work to boost market confidence, push bilateral trade development and world economic growth 



