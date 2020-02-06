Reports that China is to cut trade-war tariffs on some goods imported from the US by 50%, From Feb 14
China news - cuts to duties on imports from the US for some goods.
Reports via the major wires - more details to come.
- To halve the added tariffs on $75bn of US goods
- tariffs on some goods to go from 10% to 5%, some from 5 to 2.5% .... the tariffs imposed on Sep 1 last year to be cut
Yuan gaining.
AUD/JPY (risk barometer) catching a small bid:
- China says hopes it and US can abide by agreed trade deal, implement it well
- hopes it and US can work to boost market confidence, push bilateral trade development and world economic growth