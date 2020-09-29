Reports suggest Kuwait's head of state has died

Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah was 91







There are conflicting reports on the health of Kuwait Emir Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and talk that he has died. He had been in the United States for treatment.



The Emir is the monarch and most powerful position in the country. Sabah has been in the role since 2006.





His own ascension was troubled. The designated heir had Alzheimer's, leading to a power struggle. Before that, the previous Emir (Sabah's half-brother) was killed when his pilot deliberately crashed the Royal aircraft.





From Wikipedia:







Succession to the throne of Kuwait is limited to the descendants of Mubarak Al-Sabah. The position of Emir is also traditionally alternated between the two main branches of the Al-Sabah family, the Al-Ahmed and Al-Salem branches. The reigning emir must appoint an heir apparent within one year of his accession to the throne; the nominee for consideration as Crown Prince has to be a senior member of the Al-Sabah family. The nomination needs approval by an absolute majority of members of the National Assembly, Kuwait's parliament. If the nominee fails to win approval from the National Assembly, the Emir submits the names of three eligible members of the family to the National Assembly, and the National Assembly selects one to be the crown prince.



Adding creedence to the rumors are a series of royal-related accounts that tweeted, then deleted messages that might relate to the death. There is also a report that army reservists have been called up.



