Reports that the EU is to freeze its investment agreement with China

A report via politics website Politico, that the European Parliament is expected to pass a motion on Thursday to formally freeze the investment agreement with China

Politico cite a draft they have seen.





More:

The Parliament will vote to urge that "any consideration of the EU-China Comprehensive Agreement on Investment, as well as any discussion on ratification by the European Parliament, have justifiably been frozen because the Chinese sanctions are in place."

draft motion will also call on the EU to "increase coordination and cooperation" with the U.S. to deal with China, while stressing that any trade deals with Taiwan "should not be held hostage" by the deal with Beijing.

Ratification of the treaty had already been put on hold earlier this month. This will formalise the hold on ratification if it goes ahead.









