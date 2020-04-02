Reports that the US is tightening rules to prevent China obtaining advanced US technology

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Reuters citing unnamed sources  - that the Trump administration is tightening rules to prevent China from obtaining advanced US technology for commercial purposes and then diverting it to military use

  • 3 measures agreed to by senior U.S. officials in a meeting last Wednesday
  • not finalized
  • certain optical materials, radar equipment and semiconductors, among other things
Relations between the US and China are not warm, trade issues, technology issues and the virus outbreak all straining.


