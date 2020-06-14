Reports that US Sec State Pompeo to meet with Chinese officials in Hawaii this week
Surf's up! CNN cite three sources (unnamed, two US officials and one Western diplomat) for the reports.
- Secretary of State Pompeo plans to meet with Chinese officials in Hawaii early this week
- to discuss a wide range of issues
- meetings to take place at Hickam Air Force Base
- Pompeo to be on the ground in Hawaii for about 24 hours
The meeting, if it happens, will likely be trying to defuse some of the tensions between the US and China.