Reports that US Sec State Pompeo to meet with Chinese officials in Hawaii this week

Surf's up! CNN cite three sources (unnamed, two US officials and one Western diplomat) for the reports.

Secretary of State Pompeo plans to meet with Chinese officials in Hawaii early this week

to discuss a wide range of issues

meetings to take place at Hickam Air Force Base

Pompeo to be on the ground in Hawaii for about 24 hours

The meeting, if it happens, will likely be trying to defuse some of the tensions between the US and China.











