EU summit will reconvene at 0415GMT has begun again. The first numbers being bandied about were:

350gn EUR in grants

400bn in loans

These progressed to 375bn grants

& 375bn loans

Now the report is the frugals are ready to accept 390bn in grants

and 360bn in loans

France said to be holding out for 400bn in grants.





Surely not, surely this is close enough?





A EUR positive if so.