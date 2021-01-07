Republican House challenge to Michigan, Nevada election results fail on lack of support from a senator

Congress has resumed the joint session to certify the electoral college

It has been a rather heavy day of politics in the US with the unreal scenes and chaos in Capitol Hill yesterday not really helping with the drama.

Either way, I don't see how this will end up being a turning point in the whole presidential election as this is more of an inconvenience than anything else.

Congress had earlier also rejected the objections for the Arizona and Georgia results.
