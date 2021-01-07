Republican House challenge to Michigan, Nevada election results fail on lack of support from a senator

Congress has resumed the joint session to certify the electoral college





Either way, I don't see how this will end up being a turning point in the whole presidential election as this is more of an inconvenience than anything else.







Congress had earlier also rejected the objections for the Arizona and Georgia results.

It has been a rather heavy day of politics in the US with the unreal scenes and chaos in Capitol Hill yesterday not really helping with the drama.